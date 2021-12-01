Arnhold LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 412,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

KPLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Katapult stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,622. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

