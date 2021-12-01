New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $197.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

