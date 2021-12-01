StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Earnings Results

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.