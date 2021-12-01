Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

