Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Arteris stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

