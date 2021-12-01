Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 492,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Taisei has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.
About Taisei
