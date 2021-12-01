RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

RDHL stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RDHL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

