Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Trading Down 2.3%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

About Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

