Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 487,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

