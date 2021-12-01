Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $316.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

