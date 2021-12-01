Arbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for 0.2% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 846,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $25,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYT stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

