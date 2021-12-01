125,852 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $18,017,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $787,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

