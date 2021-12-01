Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Grows By 156.6%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 76,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

