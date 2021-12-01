Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in November

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSTZF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Distell Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

