Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 146.4% in November

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 156,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.56.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.