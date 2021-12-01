Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 143,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,351,154 shares.The stock last traded at $11.63 and had previously closed at $11.34.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
