Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 143,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,351,154 shares.The stock last traded at $11.63 and had previously closed at $11.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 56.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 263,574 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 274.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

