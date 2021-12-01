Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,726 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

