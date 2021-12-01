Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 204 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.38 and its 200-day moving average is $337.02. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

