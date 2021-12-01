Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 637,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,037,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

