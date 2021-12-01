Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,278 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.64. 3,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.