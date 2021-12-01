SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.