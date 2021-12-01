Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.