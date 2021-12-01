Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.66. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

