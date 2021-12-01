Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after acquiring an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of AVNT opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.52%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

