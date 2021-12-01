Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

