Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down to $19.22

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $18.81. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 5,191 shares changing hands.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $710.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

