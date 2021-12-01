NFTLootBox 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,635.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.53 million and $43,635.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.85 or 0.00115786 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00064861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.14 or 0.08023736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,624.75 or 0.98330946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021632 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

