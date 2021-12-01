Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $80.55

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.55, but opened at $74.79. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $72.31, with a volume of 29,850 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

