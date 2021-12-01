Blocery Hits Market Capitalization of $14.77 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. Blocery has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $732,863.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocery alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00239688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00087734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.