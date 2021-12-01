Global Social Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,623.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $48,623.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00239688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00087734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.