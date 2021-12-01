CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Down to $126.51

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.51, but opened at $122.74. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $122.74, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock worth $2,999,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

