Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 428 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

