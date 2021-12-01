Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBPH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

TBPH stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $619.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $94,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

