Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.74. Match Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

MTCH opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

