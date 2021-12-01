Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook stock opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $902.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

