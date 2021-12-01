-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.13). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

