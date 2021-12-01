Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.24). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

