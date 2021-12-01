Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Position Trimmed by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,452 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha makes up about 3.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

BOMN opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $847.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

