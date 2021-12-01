Ellevest Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.