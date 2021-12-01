Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 254 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 123.2% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 33.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

