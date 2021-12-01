Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after acquiring an additional 532,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,538,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

DG stock opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

