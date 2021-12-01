Ellevest Inc. Buys 866 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1,519.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $376.32 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.52, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

