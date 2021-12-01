Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.52

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 3002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several research firms recently commented on CGEM. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $814,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,482. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

