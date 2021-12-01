Clarius Group LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 21,934 shares valued at $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.