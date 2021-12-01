Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,102. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.96 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,919 shares of company stock worth $123,653,033. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

