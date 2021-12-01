Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,968,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,390 shares during the quarter. Paya makes up approximately 1.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $32,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Paya stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $864.73 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

