ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,145 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of ViacomCBS worth $68,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

