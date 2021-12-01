Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.76. 44,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.