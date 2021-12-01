Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,692. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

