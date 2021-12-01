Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,789. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.